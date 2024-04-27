JAC 12th 2024 Results To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download Results And More Here |

The Class 12 results of the Jharkhand Board will be announced very soon by the Jharkhand Academic Council at its official website. The examination began on February 6 and concluded on February 26, with around 4 lakh candidates appearing in the exam. The examination began on February 6 and concluded on February 26, with around 4 lakh candidates appearing in the examination.

The Jharkhand Board Class 12th results, when announced, will be available on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results for Class 12 all streams i.e. Science, Commerce and Arts will also be available on other official websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

Once the results are declared, students can download their scorecards by logging in with their Roll code and Roll Number.

Steps To Check Results:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link saying 'JAC Class 12 Examination Results'

Step 3: Enter your roll code and roll number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also check their results on other official websites mentioned below:

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Steps To Download Marksheet

Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

Click on JAC class 12th result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details. Then click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.