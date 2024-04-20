Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2024 Updates: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage Here

Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2024 Updates: Find Out The Top Performing District Here | Pixabay

Yesterday, on April 19, The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 10 results at 11:30 am. Students who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their results from the official websites — jacresults.com.

There has been a decline in the overall pass percentage this year. It is 90.39% this year, while it was 95.38% last year.

Key Highlights:

2,05,110 students have passed in the first division

1,53,733 students have passed in the second division

19,555 students have passed in the third division

Girls Outperform Boys This Year

Girls have outperformed boys in the Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result this year. The pass percentage for girls this year is 91%, while the pass percentage for boys is 89.7%.

All girls in the top three positions, surprisingly, are from Indira Gandhi Girls High School, Hazaribagh.

Top Scorers

The first topper, Jyotsa Jyoti scored 99.2%

The second topper, Sana Sanjori scored 98.6%

The third topper position is shared by two girls, Karishma Kumari and Srishti Saumya. Both scored 98.4%

A total of 4,21,678 students registered for this year's matric exam, and 4,18,623 appeared for the exam, as per data shared by the JAC. Out of these, 3,78,398 students have cleared the class 10 exams.

Previous Years' Trends

A total of 4,27,294 students had appeared last year, of which 4,07,559 had passed.

In 2022, 3,73,893 students cleared the exams, out of which 2,25,845 students secured the first division, 1,24,000 students got the second division, and 23,524 students got the third division.

East Singhbhum, Hazaribag and Giridih were the top three districts in terms of pass percentage this year. Deoghar was at the bottom.

The provision as well as original marksheets will be provided by the respective schools later.