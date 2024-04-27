CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results Expected To Be Out Soon; Check Steps To View Results Here | Representational image

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Result 2024 for Class 10 and Class 12 soon.

As per past trends, the CBSE Board Result will be announced in April-May 2024. The date and time of results may be shared by the Board.

CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024 this year. In total, 39 lakh candidates registered themselves for CBSE Board exams 2024 for Class 10 and Class 12. The examinations for both classes were conducted in a single shift, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all the exam days.

The Class 10 and Class 12 results will be available to the candidates on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. Apart from the mentioned website, the results for Class 10th and 12th can also be checked on the following websites:

cbseresults.nic.in



results.cbse.nic.in



cbse.nic.in



digilocker.gov.in



results.gov.in.

Go to results.cbse.nic.in

Go to the Class 10 or 12 result page

Login by entering the candidate details

Check and download your CBSE result

Candidates can check the mobile apps given below to check their results for 10th, 12th after the results are announced.

DigiLocker

UMANG

SMS (to be informed by the Board)