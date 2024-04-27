J&K: Massive Landslide Leads To Extensive Property Damage In Ramban, Affected Villagers Shifted To Safer Location (Video) |

Jammu & Kashmir, April 27: Pernote village, located approximately six kilometres from Ramban town in Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing heavy damage to roads, houses and power towers due to continuous landslides.

The affected villagers have been shifted to Panchayat Ghar and other places and the administration is taking care of them. Medical facilities and food has also been provided by the administration to the affected villagers. The administration is on high alert and is monitoring the situation.

While speaking to ANI, Varunjeet Charak, ADC Ramban, said, "Around 50-55 families have been affected. And all the houses within one kilometre of range have been damaged. Some are fully damaged, while some are partially damaged. The families have been rescued."

Varunjeet Charak also informed about the teams that were working on the rescue operation. "The teams of NDRF, SDRF, and the local NGOs were also here for the rescue operation," he said.

The ADC further said that three power towers have been destroyed, and the agricultural activities also been disturbed. "The administration reached here at night only and we rescued the people. We had made temporary tents for the families to stay but due to heavy rains, the tents have been damaged and we will shift them to other places," Charak added.

Charak also said that only the experts of the Geology department can answer as to why this particular area is going through landslides. He said, "We have requested their team (experts) to come here and do their study."

Meanwhile, J&K Pradesh Congress President Vikar Rasool on the destruction in the Ramban district due to landslides blamed the government. "The government has not done anything, they give four cloth tents and four pots later, and no one asks about my request."

Rasool added, "Request to the district administration to... shift them (affected families) to a place so that they can get two, four or four rooms... Their rehabilitation should be arranged. The tent of cloth does nothing..."

On Friday, due to the sinking of land for about one km at the Ramban-Gool road, about 30 houses were damaged in Pernote village, the authorities had said.

"Since yesterday evening, small cracks have been developing in the roads. A road of length 1000-1200 metres is impacted. The slide is going on continuously. The road has subsided 10-12 metres in some places. The restoration has not yet started because the movement is still going on," SK Gautam, Officer Commanding in General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), had told ANI.

"The landslide began yesterday evening some five km away from Ramban. The roads have been damaged. Around 30-40 houses in the nearby areas are also affected. We have deployed teams and they are conducting surveys. We have evacuated those who have lost their homes," Ramban ADDC Roshan Lal had told ANI. Villagers had said that crops have also been damaged due to the land sinks.