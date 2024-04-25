Video: Portion Of Highway Linking China Border Caves In Due To Landslide Triggered By Incessant Rain In Arunachal Pradesh

X

A portion of National Highway 313, linking Hunli and Anini in Arunachal Pradesh, collapsed due to a landslide triggered by continuous rainfall in the state, disrupting traffic flow and cutting off Dibang Valley district from the mainland.

As per reports, the district administration has mobilised workers and sufficient machinery for expedited repairs to the roadway.

Massive landslide hits #ArunachalPradesh, washing away highway linking to the China border!

State government issues travel advisory, restoration efforts expected to take at least 3 days#landslide pic.twitter.com/zK6EGTB4S7 — Priyathosh Agnihamsa (@priyathosh6447) April 25, 2024

This critical highway section, which links Roing in Lower Dibang Valley to Anini, approximately 83 kilometres away from the India-China border, suffered damage.

The road connecting Hunli and Anini, the administrative center of Dibang Valley district, caved in following the landslide on Wednesday night, resulting in the isolation of the border district from the mainland.

Traffic flow to be normal in couple of days

Anini's additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Dhurbajyoti Borah, mentioned that restoring traffic flow would require a couple of days. Nonetheless, efforts were underway to enable passage for small vehicles by Thursday evening.

Expressing concern over the situation, Chief Minister Pema Khandu addressed the issue. "Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country," Khandu conveyed via a social media.

Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country.@PMOIndia https://t.co/xwiOu7yrJB — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (Modi Ka Parivar) (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 25, 2024

The Roing-Anini highway serves as the lifeline for Dibang Valley district, facilitating transportation of people and goods to and from the area. Additionally, the roadway holds strategic significance for national security along the India-China border, the official emphasised.

The district administration has advised caution and urged people to refrain from traveling until repair works are completed.

According to the official, National Highway 313 has been adversely affected by multiple landslides since March this year, resulting in blockades at various points between Hunli and Anini.