NEET 2020: SC dismisses pleas to defer exams scheduled on Sept 13; says 'everything is over now'

Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed petitions that sought deferment of NEET 2020 scheduled on September 13.

The exam is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

Dismissing the plea, the apex court said, as quoted by CNN News 18, "Everything is over now, even the review petitions have been dismissed."

The pleas also sought an increase in the number of exam centres in the view of pandemic.

The pleas were heard by a bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan. The bench observed that the concerned authorities will take all steps to help aspirants who appear for the exam. The petitioners citied Bihar floods, COVID-19 lockdown etc for the deferment of NEET 2020.