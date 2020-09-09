NEET 2020: SC dismisses pleas to defer exams scheduled on Sept 13; says 'everything is over now'

Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed petitions that sought deferment of NEET 2020 scheduled on September 13.
The exam is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).
Dismissing the plea, the apex court said, as quoted by CNN News 18, "Everything is over now, even the review petitions have been dismissed."
The pleas also sought an increase in the number of exam centres in the view of pandemic.
The pleas were heard by a bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan. The bench observed that the concerned authorities will take all steps to help aspirants who appear for the exam. The petitioners citied Bihar floods, COVID-19 lockdown etc for the deferment of NEET 2020.
Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava said on Twitter, "I must sincerely thank @11Petitioners , Respected Advocates & others who have tirelessly worked & filed 2 more petitions in our support in SC All of us are trying our Best. Our main prayer is NEET postponement only Other prayers are more centres, NEET in 5-6 shifts, Re-NEET etc."
The lawyer had earlier said, "NEET friends, Today evening I had a detailed discussion with Respected Senior Advocate, who will appear for us in our NEET Case tomorrow. We are seeking postponement, more centres, NEET in 5-6 Days etc. Both of us are working pro bono. We will try our Best. U keep studying."
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a review petition by six opposition ruled states seeking postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 examinations.
A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan heard the review petition filed by cabinet ministers of six opposition-ruled states. JEE Main 2020, for admission to engineering programmes in participating institutions, started on September 1.
The Supreme Court bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari refused to entertain the review petition filed by minister's from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh saying there is no merit in the plea. "No case is made out for reconsidering our earlier decision," said the top court.
