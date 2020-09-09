There is hope: Subramanian Swamy to NEET students on postponement

The Supreme Court today (Wednesday, September 9) will hear a fresh plea regarding postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020.

11 JEE and NEET students from 11 states had earlier filed a petition in the apex court for the postponement of the JEE Advanced 2020 and NEET 2020. Reportedly, the petitioners are seeking more number of exam centres and has also urged for transport facilities to and from the exam centres.

A bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan will hear the plea. Earlier, the top court had twice dismissed the demand for postponement of the entrance exams.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, who has batted for the postponement of the exams and has also criticized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for holding the exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has now said that there is still hope.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy said, "Today in SC when NEET matter comes up it will be K T S Tulsi who will argue the case for students. He is a superb advocate. When I was Law Minister in 1990-91 I had made in Addl Solicitor General. So I know. Thus there is hope (sic)." However, he added, "But in life nothing is certain unless it happens."