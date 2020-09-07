'Malviya character running riot with filth': Subramanian Swamy lashes out at BJP IT Cell

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy does not hesitate to speak his mind. While the the Rajya Sabha MP had recently made headlines for his take on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and for his efforts to get the NEET and JEE exams postponed, now appears to be at odds with the BJP once again.

On Monday, Swamy accused the BJP IT Cell of using fake accounts to "make personal attacks" on him. While he didn't specify as to what kind of a campaign this was, in another tweet Swamy said that "one Malaviya character is running riot with filth".

"The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held responsible just as BJP cannot be held responsible for the rogue IT cell of the party," he tweeted.