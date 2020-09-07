'Malviya character running riot with filth': Subramanian Swamy lashes out at BJP IT Cell

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy does not hesitate to speak his mind. While the the Rajya Sabha MP had recently made headlines for his take on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and for his efforts to get the NEET and JEE exams postponed, now appears to be at odds with the BJP once again.
On Monday, Swamy accused the BJP IT Cell of using fake accounts to "make personal attacks" on him. While he didn't specify as to what kind of a campaign this was, in another tweet Swamy said that "one Malaviya character is running riot with filth".
"The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held responsible just as BJP cannot be held responsible for the rogue IT cell of the party," he tweeted.
Following a message from one user urging the BJP leader to ignore them, Swamy said that while he was indeed doing so, the party should sack these individuals.
"We are a party of maryada purushottam not of Ravan or Dushasan," he added.
Swamy has also retweeted comments wherein Twitter users have urged BJP leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda to intervene and take a "serious look at this hitjob by Amit Malviya.
"Vilification happens when somebody becomes insecure of his or her position. It happened with Indira Gandhi after I returned from abroad and entered Parliament during the Emergency and after20 seconds Point of Order escaped again abroad. Patel, Mukherjee and Upadhyaya were victims," he had told another user earlier on Monday morning.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)