Indian Army Validates Full-Spectrum Combat Readiness Of Konark Corps During Exercise Akhand Prahar In Rajasthan; Video

Jaisalmer: Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, reviewed the operational preparedness of Konark Corps during exercise Akhand Prahar, conducted in the Desert Sector as part of the Tri-Services Exercise Trishul.

The exercise validated the full-spectrum combat readiness of Konark Corps through integrated employment of all arms and services -- from mechanised and infantry manoeuvres to the execution of land operations by the RUDRA Brigade, Special Heliborne Operations, and coordinated Attack Helicopter missions by Army Aviation.

Seamless synergy with the Indian Air Force was demonstrated through Fighter Ground Attack missions in close support of land forces. The employment of indigenous drones, counter-drone systems, and EW grids has further enhanced battlefield transparency, precision, and control, underscoring India's growing technological edge and Atmanirbharta.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth on Wednesday said that 'RUDRA', an integrated all-arms brigade, has been formed and successfully operationally validated during Operation Akhand Prahar.

Speaking to reporters, Lt Gen Seth said, "RUDRA, an integrated all-arms brigade, has been formed. The RUDRA brigade is fully equipped. It has been op-validated during the Operation Akhand Prahar."

Explaining the concept and capability of the newly formed brigade, he added, "The RUDRA Brigade has been formed to carry out infantry, armoured, mechanised infantry, and air defence artillery operations. 'Rudra' means Mahadev or Shiv. Another synonym is 'Prachand' (massive). In this exercise, Akhand Prahar, RUDRA brigade op-validated itself with 'Prachand' attacks. They have shown us their accomplishments. RUDRA brigade will succeed in multi-domain operations in the coming times."

The exercise reaffirmed the Corps' transformation into a modern, agile and networked force -- future-ready for multi-domain, high-tempo operations.

The Army Commander commended all participating formations and units for their professionalism, innovation and joint operational excellence, epitomising Southern Command's ethos of Jointness, Technology Absorption and Operational Excellence.

