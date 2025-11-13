 '8 Suspects, 4 Cities': Faridabad Terror Module Perpetrators Planning Major Terror Attack | Chilling Details Surface In Delhi Car Blast Probe
'8 Suspects, 4 Cities': Faridabad Terror Module Perpetrators Planning Major Terror Attack | Chilling Details Surface In Delhi Car Blast Probe

Intelligence agencies revealed that eight people from the Faridabad terror module were selected to carry out at four citys in India. Each pair was allegedly assigned to a specific target city. At 6:52 pm on November 10, a white-colored i20 Hyundai driven by Umar exploded outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Visuals from the Delhi blast site (File image) | ANI

New Delhi: In the latest development in the Delhi car blast case, a major terror attack was averted as the Indian intelligence agencies revealed that terrorists were planning to carry out attacks at different locations across India. The ongoing investigation in the Delhi blast case found out that the accused had already begun work on modifying an i20 and an EcoSport vehicle for potential use in the attacks, reported ANI, citing sources.

The Intelligence agencies revealed that eight people from the Faridabad terror module were selected to carry out these blasts. "After the i20 and EcoSport, it came to light that preparations were underway to ready 2 more old vehicles which could be fitted with explosives," an intelligence source told ANI.

Each pair was allegedly assigned to a specific target city. The accused had jointly raised approximately Rs 20 lakh in cash, which was handed over to Muhammad Umar Nabi, the Delhi car blast bomber, for operational expenses, reported the new agency, citing the sources.

The funds were reportedly used to procure over 20 quintals of NPK fertiliser (NPK fertiliser is a blend of three Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K), and could be used to extract explosive material ) worth around Rs three lakh from Gurugram, Nuh, and adjoining areas. This raw material would have been used for the preparation of IEDs.

It was also revealed that Umar created a Signal app group comprising two to four members to coordinate activities securely.

Notably, the attack was carried out on the same day when two doctors of Faridabad's Al-Falah Medical College, Muzammil Shakeel and Adeel Ahmad Rather, were arrested in connection with the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives. Muzammil was reportedly a close aide of Umar.

According to probe agencies, Dr Muzammil became inclined towards Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind, an offshoot of ISIS, between 2021 and 2022 after maintaining contact with associates of slain terrorists. He was introduced to the network by one Irfan, alias Maulvi. Weapons recovered in 2023 and 2024 are believed to have been acquired by this module as part of their preparation for forming an independent terror group.

At 6:52 pm on November 10, a white-colored i20 Hyundai driven by Umar exploded outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1. Dr Nabi reportedly brought the vehicle from a car dealer in Faridabad on October 29.

Meanwhile, Dr Shaheen Saeed was also arrested in connection with the blast and the seizure of a large quantity of explosives.

The death toll in the Delhi blast rose to 13 on Thursday.

