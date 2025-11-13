 UP: Wanted Cow Smuggler Ajay Pattharkatta Shot In Leg During Police Encounter In Ballia, Illegal Firearm Recovered
As per the reports, the officers of Narhi Police Station were patrolling during the night when they received information of the wanted accused standing near a Peepal tree on the banks of Nasirpur Math canal.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
A wanted cow smuggler was shot in the leg during a police encounter. | Representational Image

Ballia: A wanted cow smuggler was shot in the leg during a police encounter, after he allegedly opened fire at the officials attempting to arrest him in Ballia.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Pattharkatta.

Acting on the intel, the officials attempted to take him into custody. However, the accused opened fire at the officials. The police fired back in defense in which Pattharkatta was shot in the leg.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Kripa Shankar said, "An operation was being run against cow smuggling in Janpad, Ballia... During this operation, the Thana Narhi police were conducting checks and they got information that an accused, who was wanted from the cow smuggling station, might be near Nasirpur."

"The police team immediately reached there and surrounded him, and when he was lured, he opened fire on the police team. The police team fired in retaliation, in which a bullet hit his leg," ASP Shankar added.

The accused was taken to the district hospital in a wounded condition for medical assistance and treatment.

"He was immediately taken to the hospital, where his condition is out of danger," he said.

ASP Shankar said that upon questioning, the accused identified himself as Ajay Pattharkatta, who is a resident of Ahiraula village in Azamgarh district.

During a search, an illegal firearm and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, a wanted cow smuggler, identified as Siraj Jabbar Khan Ali Meo, resident of Bahin Palwal, with a reward of Rs 25,000, was injured during a police encounter near the Haryana-Rajasthan border under the Kosi area of Mathura last week, as per the police. He was wanted since 2016.

DSP Bhushan Verma, speaking on the incident, stated that the accused was injured when he opened fire on the officials trying to arrest him. The team fired back in self-defense, resulting in a leg injury.

"When the police team went to nab him, he opened fire and tried to escape. The police fired in self-defense, injuring him in his leg," he said.

He was referred to the district hospital for treatment.

A motorcycle, a pistol, and two live cartridges have been recovered from him. The accused was wanted since 2016.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

