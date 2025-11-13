 Chennai: NIA Court Sentences Karukka Vinoth To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 2023 Raj Bhavan Petrol Bomb Attack
PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
A special court for the National Investigation Agency at Poonamallee, here, sentenced one Karukka Vinoth to ten years imprisonment for his involvement in the petrol bomb attack outside the Raj Bhavan gate in 2023. | Representational Image

Chennai: A special court for the National Investigation Agency at Poonamallee, here, sentenced one Karukka Vinoth to ten years imprisonment for his involvement in the petrol bomb attack outside the Raj Bhavan gate in 2023.

In addition to the rigorous imprisonment (RI), the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for hurling two petrol bombs and causing them to explode near the official residence of the Governor on October 25, 2023.

Vinoth, 39, was sentenced under various sections of the Explosive Substance Act and for causing damage to public property.

Following the incident, the Chennai police had released CCTV footage showing the suspect Vinoth hurling petrol bombs a few meters away from the Raj Bhavan gate no. 1.

Red Fort Blast: FSL, Delhi Police Team Recover Body Parts In New Lajpat Rai Market
article-image

The Raj Bhavan had claimed that miscreants, armed with petrol bombs, attempted to barge into the Governor's residence through the main gate that is used by the Governor and other dignitaries.

Immediately after the incident, the police who were present on duty that day overpowered Vinoth and seized two unexploded petrol bombs from him. The case was later transferred for a probe by the NIA, which had filed a 680-page chargesheet against Vinoth in January last year.

NIA's special public prosecutor N Bhaskaran submitted that Vinoth deliberately acted with an intent to endanger the safety of key leaders and create a security threat. He urged the court to impose maximum punishment.

Accepting, Judge S Malarvizhi ruled that the charges against the accused were proved beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced Vinoth to ten years RI and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on November 12.

