 Delhi Red Fort Blast Effect: Loud Bus Tyre Burst Causes Panic Among Locals In Mahipalpur; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Red Fort Blast Effect: Loud Bus Tyre Burst Causes Panic Among Locals In Mahipalpur; Video Surfaces

Delhi Red Fort Blast Effect: Loud Bus Tyre Burst Causes Panic Among Locals In Mahipalpur; Video Surfaces

A loud blast-like sound in Delhi’s Mahipalpur on Thursday morning caused panic among locals, coming just days after the deadly Red Fort explosion. Fire and police teams rushed to the site near Radisson Hotel but found no threat. Officials later confirmed the noise came from a DTC bus tyre burst, urging people to stay calm as the situation remains normal.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Red Fort Blast Effect: Loud Bus Tyre Burst Causes Panic Among Locals In Mahipalpur; Video Surfaces | PTI

New Delhi: A loud blast-like sound caused by a bus tyre burst spread panic among locals in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning, officials said.

About The Incident

The incident caused alarm as it came in the backdrop of a high-intensity explosion in the heavily crowded Red Fort area on Monday evening, killing 13 people and injured several others.

Read Also
'8 Suspects, 4 Cities': Faridabad Terror Module Perpetrators Planning Major Terror Attack | Chilling...
article-image
Read Also
Air India Express Flight From Mumbai To Varanasi Makes Emergency Landing After Bomb Threat, All 182...
article-image

The Dehi Fire Services said they received a call at 9.19 am informing about a blast-like loud sound heard near Raddison in Mahipalpur, following which they pressed three fire tenders to the spot.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala: Medical College Teachers Go On Strike Over Long-Pending Demands
Kerala: Medical College Teachers Go On Strike Over Long-Pending Demands
Bigg Boss 19: 'No Mridul, No Bigg Boss' Trends After Mridul Tiwari's Eviction
Bigg Boss 19: 'No Mridul, No Bigg Boss' Trends After Mridul Tiwari's Eviction
Delhi Blast Case: CCTV Shows Dr Umar Mohammad Driving Explosive-Laden Car In Connaught Place Before Heading To Red Fort Area
Delhi Blast Case: CCTV Shows Dr Umar Mohammad Driving Explosive-Laden Car In Connaught Place Before Heading To Red Fort Area
Chennai: NIA Court Sentences Karukka Vinoth To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 2023 Raj Bhavan Petrol Bomb Attack
Chennai: NIA Court Sentences Karukka Vinoth To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 2023 Raj Bhavan Petrol Bomb Attack

Even after extensive checking, the officers found nothing at the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, "The caller was contacted. He said that while he was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard. We checked everything and nothing was found." "During local enquiry, a guard informed us that the rear tyre of a DTC bus going towards Dhaula Kuan had burst and the sound came from that," the DCP said.

The situation is normal and there is nothing to worry, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Turkiye Rejects Media Reports Linking It To Radicalisation And Terror Activities In India As “Pure...

Turkiye Rejects Media Reports Linking It To Radicalisation And Terror Activities In India As “Pure...

Delhi Blast Case: CCTV Shows Dr Umar Mohammad Driving Explosive-Laden Car In Connaught Place Before...

Delhi Blast Case: CCTV Shows Dr Umar Mohammad Driving Explosive-Laden Car In Connaught Place Before...

Chennai: NIA Court Sentences Karukka Vinoth To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 2023 Raj Bhavan...

Chennai: NIA Court Sentences Karukka Vinoth To 10 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For 2023 Raj Bhavan...

Red Fort Blast: FSL, Delhi Police Team Recover Body Parts In New Lajpat Rai Market

Red Fort Blast: FSL, Delhi Police Team Recover Body Parts In New Lajpat Rai Market

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Model Code Of Conduct Extended In Patna District Till November 16,...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Model Code Of Conduct Extended In Patna District Till November 16,...