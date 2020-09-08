Free transport facility for NEET aspirants in MP; Here's how you can register

The free of charge transport facility will be made available to the candidates appearing in National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) examination scheduled to be held on September 13. A similar facility was given to students appearing for JEE Mains held between September 1 to 6.

The process of registration for this is in progress. Registration will be done till September 12. Interested candidates can get this facility through Helpline no. 181 or Madhya Pradesh e-pass portal https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19.

In all 63 examination centres have been set up in the city. So far 172 examinees have registered themselves. Vehicle facility will also be made available to students at exam centres of other districts from the city.

The candidate will have to bear the transport arrangements within the city and the arrangements for reaching the designated place of the block headquarters or district headquarters from their residence or village. Each candidate will be allowed to bring one attendant along with them. If the candidate is residing in the same city in which the examination centre is located, they will not get the benefit of this facility.