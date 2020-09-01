Indore: Goof up in NEET admit cards, students tense

Indore: Trouble for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants continues as the admit cards released by National Testing Agency (NTA) have the incomplete address of the exam centre.

NEET mentor Vivek Shrivastava shared that 3 to 5 per cent students' admit cards have such issues. "Incomplete name of the centre has been mentioned on the card with no address, and now, students have no idea where to go and how."

Worried about the upcoming NEET 2020 on September 13, students are unsure about how to get help. Students attempted to contact NTA but the helpline number is not working.

"Students and even mentors including myself have written emails to NTA as well but there has been no response from the agency as yet," Shrivastava said.

Ankita Yadav, NEET aspirant, shared her admit card that does not mention the name or address of the exam centre.

Shockingly, some aspirants have received admit cards mentioning 2 and even 3 exam centres.

Takshita Gawai has been allotted two exam centres as seen in her admit card.