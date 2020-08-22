NEET, JEE 2020 not postponed: Twitter trends #ResignNishankPokhriyal; demands Union Education Min step down

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) exam will be held from September 1 to 6 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) on September 13.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea for the postponement of the two entrance tests due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The court said that life has to go on despite the virus outbreak and that it could not put the careers of students in jeopardy by interfering in National Testing Agency's decision to hold these in September.

As the news hit social media, Twitter saw the hashtag #ResignNishankPokhriyal trend on Saturday morning.

For those unversed, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' is the Union Education Minister.

Writer and activist Hansraj Meena wrote, Why, nobody in the present Govt. raised voice for student's voice to 'postpone 'NEET-JEE' exam? The decision of education ministry to conduct the exams, & the SC's verdict to support the Govt. reveals the incompetent, inhuman nature of Govt, worse than corona."