NEET, JEE 2020 not to be postponed: What are the safety protocol for JEE aspirants?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) exam will be held from September 1 to 6 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) on September 13.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to consider all facets of security and safety of students before announcing the final dates of JEE and NEET entrance tests in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 17, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the postponement of the NEET and JEE scheduled to be held in September 2020.

Here are safety protocol for JEE aspirants:

1. As a precaution for COVID-19, the candidate must reach centre as indicated against Reporting/Entry time at centre.

2. No candidate shall be permitted to enter after the Gate Closing Time.

3. No candidate shall be permitted to leave the Examination Room/ Hall before the end of the examination.

4. On completion of the examination, please wait for instructions from Invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised. The candidates will be permitted to move out one at a time only.

5. All candidates are required to download and carefully read the Instructions and Advisory for COVID-19 given with the Admit Card and strictly adhere to them.

6. This Admit Card and related details are in four pages - Page 1 contains the Centre details and Self Declaration (Undertaking) form regarding COVID-19, page 2 has “Important instruction for candidates” and page 3 and 4 have “Advisory for candidates regarding COVID-19”. The candidate has to download all the four pages.

7. The Admit Card is provisional, subject to satisfying the eligibility conditions as given in the Information Bulletin.

8. Candidates are suggested to visit the examination venue, a day in advance to see the arrangements at the centre, so that they do not face any problem on the day of examination.

9. If religion/customs require you to wear specific attire, please visit centre early for thorough checking.

10. No Candidate would be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without Admit Card, Valid ID Proof and proper frisking. Frisking through Handheld Metal Detector (HHMD) will be carried out without touching body.

11. Candidates are advised to carry only the following items with them into the examination venue:

a) Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

b) A simple transparent Ball Point Pen

c) Additional photograph, to be pasted on attendance sheet

d) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

e) Personal transparent water bottle

12. Before reaching the Centre, the candidates must enter required details in the Undertaking in legible handwriting, put their signature and paste the Photograph at the appropriate place. They should ensure that their Left-Hand Thumb Impression is clear and not smudged.

13. Candidate must carry “Any one of the original and valid Photo Identification Proof issued by the government” – PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/12th Class Board Admit or Registration card/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ E-Aadhaar/ Ration Card./ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo. All other ID/Photocopies of IDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will NOT be considered as valid ID Proof.

14. The candidate must bring PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming relaxation under PwD category. The scribe must also carry his/ her own Self Declaration(Undertaking) regarding educational qualification, etc., passport size photograph, valid government identity and self-declaration (Undertaking) regarding COVID-19 (as per format given on Page-1). The candidate must also bring her/his Own Scribe.

15. For Drawing Test – Part III of B.Arch., the candidate must bring their own Geometry Box Set, Pencils, Erasers and Colour pencils or Crayons. The Candidates are NOT allowed to use water colour on Drawing Sheet.

16. Candidates are NOT allowed to carry any personal belongings including electronic devices, mobile phone and other banned/ prohibited items listed in the Information Bulletin to the Examination Centre. Examination Officials will not be responsible for safe keep of personal belongings and there will be no such facility.

17. Shoes/footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are NOT permitted.

18. 5 Blank paper sheets for rough work will be provided in the examination Hall/Room. Candidates must write their name and Roll Number at the top of the sheet and must drop in the designated drop box without fail, before leaving the examination Hall/Room. Failure to do so may result in non-evaluation of your answers.

19. Duly filled Admit Card at the end of the examination must be dropped in the designated drop box. Failure to do so may result in non-evaluation of your answers.

20. No Candidate should adopt any unfair means or indulge in any unfair examination practices as the examination centers are under surveillance of CCTV and equipped with Jammers.

21. If at any stage, it is found that the candidate has submitted multiple Applications and/or appeared in more than one date/shift, then the candidature will be cancelled and legal action will be taken including debarring in all future examinations conducted by NTA.

22. Candidates are advised to check updates on NTAs website regularly. They should also check their mailbox on the registered E-mail address and SMS in their registered Mobile No. for latest updates and information. NTA website: www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For any assistance: Email: jeemain@nta.ac.in / Phone-0120-6895200