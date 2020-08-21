'Class 12 drop out' Carry Minati gets brutally trolled for requesting postponement of JEE and NEET exams

Popular Indian Youtuber Ajey Nagar better known as Carry Minati recently took to Twitter to give his two cents on the ongoing debate over the 2020 JEE and NEET examination and got brutally trolled.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea for the postponement of the two entrance tests due to the coronavirus outbreak. The court said that life has to go on despite the virus outbreak and that it could not put the careers of students in jeopardy by interfering in National Testing Agency's decision to hold these in September. Carry, who had dropped out of high school to pursue his YouTube career, tweeted: "Request to postpone the JEE & NEET exams by the majority of the students is not merely an excuse but the genuine call in current scenario to avoid COVID-19 risks! #postponejeeneet"