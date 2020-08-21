'Class 12 drop out' Carry Minati gets brutally trolled for requesting postponement of JEE and NEET exams

Popular Indian Youtuber Ajey Nagar better known as Carry Minati recently took to Twitter to give his two cents on the ongoing debate over the 2020 JEE and NEET examination and got brutally trolled.
On Monday, the Supreme Court had rejected a plea for the postponement of the two entrance tests due to the coronavirus outbreak. The court said that life has to go on despite the virus outbreak and that it could not put the careers of students in jeopardy by interfering in National Testing Agency's decision to hold these in September. Carry, who had dropped out of high school to pursue his YouTube career, tweeted: "Request to postpone the JEE & NEET exams by the majority of the students is not merely an excuse but the genuine call in current scenario to avoid COVID-19 risks! #postponejeeneet"
After his tweet garnered attention on the micro-blogging app, several users thanked the Youtuber for using his platform to raise awareness about the concern. Meanwhile, a user took to the micro-blogging app to share a screenshot of Carry Minati's Wikipedia page, which reveals that Ajey Nagar is a Class 12th drop out.
Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "10th Pass carry bhai ne bola hai to soch samajh ke hi bola hoga. Carry bhai JEE/NEET exam nahi de sakte, varna clutch kar jate aur AIR #1 aati unki."
"Carry's Dhruv Rathee moment," wrote another.
A comment read, "Fan base ka chakkar babu bhaiya, fan base...."
