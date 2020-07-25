YouTuber Carry Minati's channel 'CarryisLive' hacked, bitcoin-related content streamed

In the wee hours of Saturday, popular Indian Youtuber Ajey Nagar better known as Carry Minati took to Twitter and said that his YouTube channel 'CarryisLive' was hacked. "@YouTubeIndia My channel Carryislive has been hacked, need immediate assistance," he tweeted.
Reportedly, this is Carry's second channel which he uses to post gaming videos. The YouTube channel has over 6 million subscribers.
The anonymous hackers apparently asked for bitcoin donations. According to a Twitter user, the hackers streamed 2 videos asking for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The first video was titled "Ethereum Earning Call" and the second video was titled is "CHARITY STREAM: HELP ASSAM & BIHAR"
Meanwhile, Twitter users showed concern about YouTube's security and reacted with hilarious memes after the incident came to light. Here are some of the best memes:
Earlier, high-profile Twitter accounts including those of former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg and a number of tech billionaires including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were hacked and the attackers posted tweets soliciting donations via Bitcoin.
"Feeling grateful doubling all payments sent to my BTC address! You send $1,000, I send back $2,000! Only doing this for the next 30 minutes," read Elon Musk's now-deleted tweet.
