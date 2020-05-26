Nearly 2 lakh affected in Assam as Bramhaputra floods; state continues to record COVID-19 cases

While the coronavirus pandemic is bringing the world to a standstill, Assam is also dealing with heavy rainfall which has resulted in floods. Nearly 2 lakh people have been affected by the flooding of the river Bramhaputra.

The state has also recorded a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. 597 cases have been reported in the state so far, out of which 62 have recovered and four patients have died.

According to an ANI report on Tuesday evening that quotes the State Disaster Management Authority, till now five districts have been affected by the rain. These are Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang and Goalpara.

Reportedly, 229 villages have been affected by the heavy rains. According to NDTV, the worst hit is Goalpara- where 1.70 lakh people have been impacted and nine thousand of them have been shifted to relief camps.