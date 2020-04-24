'Had slept off in Bangalore, woke up in Cherrapunji': Twitter after unseasonal Bengaluru rains

On Thursday morning, Bengaluru woke up to thunder, lightning and heavy rain, which lasted for more than an hour in some parts of the city.
Taking to Twitter, netizens expressed their worry about the implications of the unexpected showers. Soon after, #BangaloreRains started trending and some of the tweets doing the rounds are hilarious.
One user said, "Woke up today with much a lesser appreciation for rains than I usually have." Another user said, "Had slept off in Bangalore, woke up in Cherrapunji."
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
On Thursday night, a road caved-in near Kaggere area after heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, reported news agency ANI. Photos shared by ANI shows massive damage to the road, vehicles that were parked adjacent to the houses on both sides of the street.
