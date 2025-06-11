National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah Praises Vaishno Devi Darshan, Vande Bharat Connectivity To Kashmir

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah | X @ANI

Katra: A day after Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah paid obeisance at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, said that he had a 'good darshan' and prayed for prosperity and brotherhood in the region.

"I had a good darshan and I hope that we will get what I prayed for. We want prosperity, unity, brotherhood. We all want India to grow so that we can be part of that," the former JK Chief Minister said.

#WATCH | After darshan of Maa Vaishno Devi, former CM Farooq Abdullah reached Srinagar on the Vande Bharat train from Katra, he says, "I had a wonderful journey. Tourists are coming. This train is a great blessing. It will increase our tourism and business... Now our people can… pic.twitter.com/ffWwH9rNcB — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2025

Farooq Abdullah also spoke to ANI about the Vande Bharat train service from Srinagar to Katra and said, "I am very happy with the train service that has begun. More people will come to receive the darshan of Maa Vaishno Devi, and it will help the tourism as well."

On Tuesday the NC Chief said that the Vande Bharat trains on the USBRL route (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link) is the "biggest gift" for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it connects the territory with the entire country.

Abdullah reached Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station on Tuesday after travelling on board the Vande Bharat train from Nowgam (Srinagar) Railway Station.

Speaking to reporters, the NC chief said that his eyes became "teary" after the train crossed the Chenab Bridge.

Notably, the bridge on the River Chenab, being the highest bridge in the world, is a milestone project for the Indian Railways, which was completed after several ups and downs in a difficult terrain. It connects Kashmir to Jammu and the entire country via rail.

"This is the biggest gift to connect Jammu and Kashmir with the entire country... I had tears in my eyes when I crossed the Chenab Bridge. Finally, the day has come when we can travel to the country from Kashmir by train. I want to congratulate all the workers and engineers who built this bridge..." he said.

The two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, directly connecting the Jammu division with Kashmir, were flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6.

The new Vande Bharat Express train will take just about three hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing the existing travel time by two to three hours.

These trains have been specially designed to operate in the cold climatic conditions of the Kashmir Valley.

The train will run through the Anji Khad Bridge, which is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, which is the highest railway arch bridge in the world.

The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated 359 metres above the river, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions.

The USBRL project is 272 kilometres long, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges.

The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration.

