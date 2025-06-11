 Thiruvananthapuram Weather: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Kasargod And Kannur; Check More Details
The monsoon has arrived in Kerala, and it will bring some relief from heat and humid conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange in the northern regions of Kerala, including Kasargod and Kannur.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Thiruvananthapuram Weather | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Thiruvananthapuram: The monsoon has arrived in Kerala, and it will bring some relief from heat and humid conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange in the northern regions of Kerala, including Kasargod and Kannur. Meanwhile, widespread rainfall is expected in the rest part of the state. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD issued an orange alert

According to the IMD, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in the Kannur and Kasargod districts of Kerala and it is expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The wind is expected to blow steadily, ranging between 35 kmph and 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, and prevails along and off the Kerala coast.

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has advised people, especially fishermen, not to roam around the sea and not to enter the sea during this period.

The yellow alert is issued in these regions

The weather department has issued a yellow alert in these regions of Kerala, including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Idukki, and Kozhikode. Moderate rainfall is predicted in these regions with gusty winds.

Advisories for travellers

Travellers heading to Kerala during the monsoon season should stay informed about the latest RMC advisories. It's advisable to avoid traveling and exploring high-alert areas and coastal regions due to strong winds and sudden weather changes. Being prepared can help prevent unnecessary disruptions and ensure a safe journey during the rainy season.

Kerala experiences intense rainfall in June

Kerala receives heavy rainfall due to its location on the windward side of the Western Ghats mountain range and its proximity to the Arabian Sea. The southwest monsoon winds carry moisture from the Arabian Sea and are compelled to ascend over the Western Ghats, resulting in cooling and condensation that produces substantial rainfall.

