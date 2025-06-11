Chennai Weather Update For June 11: IMD Issues Rain Alert In City With Thunderstoms And Lightning

Chennai Weather Update | Skymet Weather

Chennai: Tamil Nadu's capital city woke up at 05: 41 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 6: 33 PM. The city was experiencing above-average temperatures. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 77 per cent. The skies are expected to be cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day.

Rainfall is expected in the state

The RMC has predicted rainfall to continue over Tamil Nadu. Some places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may experience thunderstorms and gusty winds of speed reaching 30-40 kmph. Rainfall may be heavy in various districts, including Western Ghats, until the weekend.

Dos & don'ts during Thunderstorm and lightning pic.twitter.com/ofZLI7OTJO — IMD-Tamilnadu Weather (@ChennaiRmc) June 9, 2025

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has issued rainfall in Chennai, Ranipet, Villupuram, Puducherry, Tiruvallur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Theni, Thoothukudi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, and Kanniyakumari, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu.

Cyclonic circulation is influencing the rainfall

The rainfall is likely due to a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea. Rainfall could lead to waterlogging and slippery roads in some areas. Residents can experience traffic congestion in some areas. The weather department has also said that residents should avoid unnecessary traveling, especially in isolated regions of the state.

Orange alert:

The RMC has issued an orange weather alert for the areas of Coimbatore and Nilgiris between June 13 and June 15, as they are likely to receive heavy rainfall and are likely to be accompanied by thunderstoms and lightning.