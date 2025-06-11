Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies With Possibility Of Heavy Rainfall; Check More Details

Bengaluru Weather | Unsplash

Bengaluru: The city is set to experience heavy rainfall on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 05: 53 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 46 PM. The residents will not get respite from the humidity and it is likely to be around 81 per cent.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rainfall across the state. Very heavy and very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places with strong winds from June 12 to 15, #OrangeAlert has been issued by IMD."

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for June 11 in coastal and it's adjoining regions, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Whereas scattered rainfall is predicted in isolated regions of the state. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstoms and lightning.

An orange alert has been issued for June 12

The IMD has issued an orange alert in coastal areas, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur with strong surface winds.

Weather forecast for upcoming days

June 12: Expect a generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall.

June 13: The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

June 14: The weather department forecasted light rainfall on Saturday.

June 15: Possibility of light rain and cloudy sky on Sunday.

June 16: Generally, cloudy sky conditions are predicted to be caused by light rainfall.