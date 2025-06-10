Chennai Weather Update: City Braces For Widespread Rainfall With Thunderstorms And Gusty Winds

Chennai Weather Update | Skymet Weather

Chennai: The city woke up at 05: 41 AM and the sun is likely to set at 6: 33 PM on Tuesday. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 68 per cent and the wind is expected to blow steadily from the Southwest at 21 km/h. The skies are expected to be cloudy and it will remain the same throughout the day.

A yellow alert has been issued in these regions

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in Chennai, Ranipet, Villupuram, Puducherry, Tiruvallur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Dindigul, Theni, Thoothukudi, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Madurai and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu.

Dos & don'ts during Thunderstorm and lightning pic.twitter.com/ofZLI7OTJO — IMD-Tamilnadu Weather (@ChennaiRmc) June 9, 2025

Cyclonic circulation is influencing the rainfall

The rainfall is likely due to a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea. Rainfall could lead to waterlogging and slippery roads in some areas. Residents can experience traffic congestion in some areas.

Rainfall in the upcoming days

According to the weather department, rainfall activity is likely to persist over north, west, and south Tamil Nadu till June 15. The weather department has also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall which is expected over the ghat areas of Coimbatore and Nilgiris from June 13 to 15.

Today's AQI

The AQI is likely to stand at 79 which indicates moderate air quality in the city. Some people who are less sensitive to air pollution may also have problems. Sensitive people may face more problems. The higher the AQI, the higher the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. An AQI of 50 or less indicates good air quality, while an AQI of more than 300 indicates hazardous air quality.