Video: Varanasi Woman Confronts Molester, Beats Him Before Handing Him Over To Police

A man was beaten by women before being handed over to police in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. According to reports, the man had groped a woman who was passing through an alleyway on Wednesday, 27th August. The accused was able to flee the scene, however, the entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, the accused was identified as Tanveer Akhtar. After this, a group of women arrived at Tanveer's house, confronted him, and slapped him before handing him over to police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video of the confrontation has surfaced on social media, showing a burqa-clad woman slapping him.

According to reports, an FIR was filed in the matter following the woman's complaint. Another video of the accused has surfaced from custody, in which he can be seen apologising.

On 27th August, a young woman was going to the market in Tilbhandeshwar lane. Just then, a young man on a scooter came from behind and inappropriately touched the woman. He fled after using obscene language. The woman identified him based on his appearance. Following this, the CCTV footage from that lane was retrieved and the search for the perpetrator began. A young man from another neighbourhood identified the scooter rider based on the number plate and also provided the perpetrator's address to the woman's family.

Read Also Mumbai Crime: Zepto Employee Booked For Stalking And Molestation In Mahim

Subsequently, the woman, along with her family members, identified the accused. They brought him out of his house, severely berated him, and beat him. The accused was then taken and handed over to the police. The police registered a case and sent the accused, who had committed the obscene act, to jail.