Mumbai Crime: Zepto Employee Booked For Stalking And Molestation In Mahim | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Mahim police have registered a case against Altamash Naseem Ahmed Mansuri, a Zepto employee, for stalking and molesting a 36-year-old woman from Dharavi. Mansuri is accused of consistently following the woman for three consecutive days in an attempt to get close to her.

Victim's Ordeal

According to the police, the victim, a 36-year-old woman residing with her family in the Dharavi 90-feet road area, was followed by the accused. Mansuri allegedly followed her on a Zepto electric bike on August 21, 22, and 23 at 8:45 AM as she commuted to work in Mahim.

When the accused tried to approach her, the quick-thinking victim recorded the incident on her mobile phone. She then sought help from another woman, and together they approached the Mahim Police Station to file a formal complaint against Mansuri.

Case Registered

Following the investigation, police have booked Mansuri under Section 78(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. The police have also discovered that Mansuri is a resident of Madina Nagar, Dharavi.