How Is Cyclone Montha Impacting Weather In Maharashtra? IMD Issues Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Across State For Next 48 Hours

Cyclone Montha, which developed from a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday morning.

Following its formation, weather departments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha issued alerts as wind speeds reached up to 110 kilometres per hour, accompanied by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across coastal regions since Monday.

While Cyclone Montha has primarily affected the eastern coast, its indirect impact is expected to be felt in parts of Maharashtra over the next two days. According to senior meteorologist Anupam Kashyapi, strong winds and thunderstorms are likely in several districts, including Pune, Mumbai, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Chandrapur, Bhandara and Nagpur. An orange alert has been issued for eastern Vidarbha, and heavy rainfall is predicted in isolated areas.

Experts say Maharashtra is not under direct threat from Montha, but its outer weather system may cause moderate to heavy rainfall in some regions. Coastal areas such as Mumbai and Konkan have been advised to remain alert as precautionary measures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that changing wind patterns could bring short spells of intense showers along with thunder and lightning over the next 48 hours.

Recent Cyclones That Hit Maharashtra

In the past five years, Maharashtra has occasionally experienced the effects of cyclones formed in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. The state witnessed major impacts from Cyclone Nisarga in 2020, which struck the Raigad coast and caused widespread damage, and from Cyclone Tauktae in 2021, which battered the Konkan region with strong winds and heavy rain. More recently, Cyclone Biparjoy in 2023 affected coastal Palghar and surrounding districts.

Compared to these earlier storms, Cyclone Montha poses less danger to Maharashtra. However, residents are urged to stay cautious as unpredictable weather patterns may lead to sudden rainfall and disruptions in some districts.

Meteorologists believe that the increasing frequency of cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea highlights the growing influence of climate change on regional weather systems.

