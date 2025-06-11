COVID-19 Update: India Crosses 7000 Mark; 306 Fresh Cases & 6 Deaths Reported In Past 24 Hours | FPJ

New Delhi: India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 7,121 with 306 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Wednesday. Six deaths were also recorded during the same period.

Ministers meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly need to undergo an RT-PCR test due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, as India's active caseload has surpassed 7,000. The Union Health Ministry reported 306 new cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours, with Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka contributing to these fatalities. The RT-PCR testing requirement is seen as a precaution amid rising case numbers in various states.

The details COVID-19 statistics across various states and union territories in India as of the latest update. Andhra Pradesh reports 72 active cases with 78 recoveries and no deaths. Arunachal Pradesh remains free of active cases. Assam has 6 active cases, with a total of 12 recoveries and one death. Bihar shows 47 active cases and five deaths. Chandigarh has three active cases, while Chhattisgarh reports 48 active cases and three fatalities. Delhi has 757 active cases and reported eight deaths recently.

Gujarat leads with 1,223 active cases and two recent deaths. Kerala shows a significant count with 2,223 active cases and three deaths. Karnataka has 459 active cases and two fatalities. Maharashtra reports 615 active cases along with 19 deaths recently. West Bengal has 747 active cases, reporting an ongoing delay in Covid-19 data updates. The overall nationwide figures indicate 7,121 active cases, 8,573 total recoveries, and 74 total deaths.

Death Count

Maharashtra reports 1 death: a 43-year-old male, immune-compromised with RVD. Karnataka has 2 deaths: a 51-year-old female with multiple chronic conditions and a 79-year-old male with several health issues. Kerala records 3 deaths: 87-year-old female with CAD and COVID-19, 78-year-old male with COVID-19 pneumonia, and a 69-year-old male also affected by COVID-19.