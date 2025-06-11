RT-PCR Test Made Mandatory For Ministers Before Meeting PM Modi Amid COVID-19 Surge: Report | FPJ

New Delhi: Amid a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, ministers meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reportedly required to undergo an RT-PCR test, according to sources quoted by India Today. The move comes as India’s active caseload crossed 7,000 on Wednesday, June 11, raising fresh concerns about the virus’s spread.

According to an official release from the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 306 new COVID-19 cases and six related deaths in the past 24 hours. Of the fatalities, three were reported in Kerala, while Maharashtra and Karnataka accounted for one and two deaths respectively.

Have a look:

PTI INFOGRAPHICS | India's COVID-19 case count reaches 6,815. Kerala reports the highest number with 2,053 cases, followed by Gujarat (1,109) and West Bengal (747).



Here's a state-wise breakdown of active COVID-19 cases as of June 10, 2025.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/SSUJ1B7uFs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 10, 2025

Kerala continues to lead the daily infection tally, logging 170 fresh cases, taking its total active cases to 2,223. Gujarat followed with 114 new infections and 1,223 active cases. Karnataka, meanwhile, saw 100 new cases and now has 459 active infections.

Delhi, too, reported a rise in cases with 66 fresh infections, pushing its total active caseload to 757, the Health Ministry said.

While no official reason has been publicly stated for the RT-PCR testing requirement for those meeting the Prime Minister, the measure is being seen as a precautionary step in view of the rising numbers and the recent uptick in cases in several states.