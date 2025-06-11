 RT-PCR Test Made Mandatory For Ministers Before Meeting PM Modi Amid COVID-19 Surge: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRT-PCR Test Made Mandatory For Ministers Before Meeting PM Modi Amid COVID-19 Surge: Report

RT-PCR Test Made Mandatory For Ministers Before Meeting PM Modi Amid COVID-19 Surge: Report

In light of rising COVID-19 cases across the country, ministers meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now be required to undergo an RT-PCR test, according to reports.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
RT-PCR Test Made Mandatory For Ministers Before Meeting PM Modi Amid COVID-19 Surge: Report | FPJ

New Delhi: Amid a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, ministers meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reportedly required to undergo an RT-PCR test, according to sources quoted by India Today. The move comes as India’s active caseload crossed 7,000 on Wednesday, June 11, raising fresh concerns about the virus’s spread.

According to an official release from the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 306 new COVID-19 cases and six related deaths in the past 24 hours. Of the fatalities, three were reported in Kerala, while Maharashtra and Karnataka accounted for one and two deaths respectively.

Have a look:

Kerala continues to lead the daily infection tally, logging 170 fresh cases, taking its total active cases to 2,223. Gujarat followed with 114 new infections and 1,223 active cases. Karnataka, meanwhile, saw 100 new cases and now has 459 active infections.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job Regularization
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
CBI Files Chargesheet Against 4 In ₹7.67 Crore Digital Arrest Scam Involving Fake Law Enforcement Officials
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues
PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues

Delhi, too, reported a rise in cases with 66 fresh infections, pushing its total active caseload to 757, the Health Ministry said.

While no official reason has been publicly stated for the RT-PCR testing requirement for those meeting the Prime Minister, the measure is being seen as a precautionary step in view of the rising numbers and the recent uptick in cases in several states.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job...

Uttar Pradesh News: Shiksha Mitras Continue Protest For 16th Day In Lucknow, Demand Job...

Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover

Uttar Pradesh News: Man Thrown Into Rapti River After Being Poisoned By Wife & Her Lover

Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Uttar Pradesh On High Alert As COVID-19 Cases Rise

Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In...

Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In...

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested