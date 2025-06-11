Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident Video: Haryana Law Student Dies As Scorpio Crashes Into Parked Truck On Highway; Driver Likely Dozed Off

Haryana Law Student Dies As Scorpio Crashes Into Parked Truck ON Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (Screengrab) | X/@Deadlykalesh

Nuh: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old law student died after his car rammed a stationary truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The incident was recorded on CCTV and soon its video went viral on social media. The accident took place near Haryana's Nuh on June 7.

In the video, it can be seen that two commercial trucks were parked on the left side of the expressway, one behind the other. The deceased student has been identified as 24-year-old Rahul. He was a third-year LLB student.

Video Of The Incident:

🚨 Tragedy on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway



Rahul, 24, a law student from Haryana, died after his car hit a stationary truck near Nuh. No overspeeding, no alcohol—just one moment of sleep. No skid marks found. Likely drowsy driving.



Fatigue kills. Don’t ignore it. #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/Rh6QUdn7c1 — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) June 11, 2025

The video shows a black-coloured Scorpio rammed into one of the trucks from behind. According to a report by India Today, Rahul dozed off while driving, due to which he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the parked truck.

Rahul was reportedly driving back to his home in Palwal from Rajasthan's Alwar. He went to Alwar to meet one of his friends. Rahul's car was badly damaged in the accident. He was pulled out of the Scoprio by passers-by who stopped after hearing a loud noise.

He received grievous injuries to his head. Rahul was rushed to a hospital, but could not survive.