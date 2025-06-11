 Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident Video: Haryana Law Student Dies As Scorpio Crashes Into Parked Truck On Highway; Driver Likely Dozed Off
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident Video: Haryana Law Student Dies As Scorpio Crashes Into Parked Truck On Highway; Driver Likely Dozed Off

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident Video: Haryana Law Student Dies As Scorpio Crashes Into Parked Truck On Highway; Driver Likely Dozed Off

In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old law student died after his car rammed a stationary truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on June 7. The student was reportedly driving back to his home in Palwal from Rajasthan's Alwar.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 12:11 PM IST
article-image
Haryana Law Student Dies As Scorpio Crashes Into Parked Truck ON Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (Screengrab) | X/@Deadlykalesh

Nuh: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old law student died after his car rammed a stationary truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The incident was recorded on CCTV and soon its video went viral on social media. The accident took place near Haryana's Nuh on June 7.

In the video, it can be seen that two commercial trucks were parked on the left side of the expressway, one behind the other. The deceased student has been identified as 24-year-old Rahul. He was a third-year LLB student.

Video Of The Incident:

The video shows a black-coloured Scorpio rammed into one of the trucks from behind. According to a report by India Today, Rahul dozed off while driving, due to which he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the parked truck.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'

Rahul was reportedly driving back to his home in Palwal from Rajasthan's Alwar. He went to Alwar to meet one of his friends. Rahul's car was badly damaged in the accident. He was pulled out of the Scoprio by passers-by who stopped after hearing a loud noise.

He received grievous injuries to his head. Rahul was rushed to a hospital, but could not survive.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur

N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Cuts 78-Pound Cake With Sword On Birthday, Sparks Political Row (VIDEO)

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Cuts 78-Pound Cake With Sword On Birthday, Sparks Political Row (VIDEO)

'Hang The Killers': Public Demands Justice As Sonam Raghuvanshi & Accomplices Appear In Shillong...

'Hang The Killers': Public Demands Justice As Sonam Raghuvanshi & Accomplices Appear In Shillong...

'Dusri Aurat Rakh Li': Woman Publicly Thrashes Husband With Slippers Over 'Infidelity' In UP's...

'Dusri Aurat Rakh Li': Woman Publicly Thrashes Husband With Slippers Over 'Infidelity' In UP's...