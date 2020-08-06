Muslims must not be misled by Owaisi and AIMPLB, says MANUU chancellor Firoz Bakht Ahmed

"The dangerous and threatening remarks were made by Owaisi and AIMPLB made on Twitter and one could see the way they spewed venom against the present government and prime minister Modi," he added.

Bakht equated Owaisi to Jinnah. He said that the AIMPLB members dictate terms and espouse views on issues from the public domain of Indian Muslims to the privacy of their bedroom.

They are wise and venerable men but their physical appearance on television and in newspapers just confirms the unjust prejudices against the majority community, he added.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"India is a secular country. Prime Minister has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. This is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva," Owaisi told reporters here.

"The Prime Minister today said he was emotional. I want to say that I am also equally emotional because I believe in coexistence and equality of citizenship. Mr Prime Minister, I am emotional because a mosque stood there for 450 years," he said.

Hours before the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) questioned the Supreme Court judgement and said, "Babri was and will always be a masjid," and told its followers to not feel "heartbroken".

The AIMPLB gave an example of Hagia Sophia in Turkey, a Christian Cathedral which was converted into an Islamic mosque recently, and said, "Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change its status."

"Situations don't last forever," the Board said in the tweet.