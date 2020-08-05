Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: Rajiv Malhotra shares fake pics of Lord Ram at Times Square, these are the real ones

Earlier, a handful of groups in the United States had protested the plan to beam portraits of Lord Ram and the images of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya across Times Square on August 5, The Wire reported on Wednesday. The report said that activists from groups such as Coalition Against Fascism in India, Hindus for Human Rights, Ambedkar King Study Circle and Indian American Muslim Council.

The groups had reportedly written to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio against what they call an ‘Islamophobic billboard set to be projected in Times Square in order to dehumanise Muslim New Yorkers and celebrate human rights abuses against Muslims in India’.

The protest called Fight Hindutva At Times Square was shared by Hindus for Human Rights on its Facebook page. It says, “A naked display of fascism is planned for tomorrow at Times Square, when its digital billboards will be taken up to further the toxic politics of the Ram Mandir. To find out more about why there is nothing holy about this, watch this video.”

This however, does not seem to have amounted to anything as on Wednesday evening (IST) images of the upcoming temple were indeed flashing across billboards.

Take a look: