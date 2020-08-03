Pictures of Lord Ram at New York's Times Square? Here's the truth behind viral image

In this day and age of fake news, incorrect information can spread like wildfire. With the Ayodhya Ram Mandir foundation event around the corner, on August 5, it had become a buzzword among netizens.

And on Monday a new image, purportedly of New York's Times Square was shared by many including ProfitMart Director Avinash Gorakshakar who later deleted his post. Comments suggest that many had also come across it on WhatsApp. The rather badly edited photo suggests that Times Square Billboards had put up pictures of Lord Ram.

However, even a cursory glance reveals that it is fake as one of the posters has "Alamy Stock Photo" written along the bottom. This however was no deterrent and the picture was shared and reshared hundreds of times. N