Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Check out the invite, details about the guest list and more

The 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple is scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi is slated to be in attendance. The guest list and celebrations are being restricted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the event, on Monday we got the first glimpse of the invitation card. Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the upcoming Ram Mandir, while RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das the head of the Temple Trust and Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister and Governor will also be on the stage.

While security measures have been heightened in anticipation of the event, this seems to have also been worked into the invite itself. The invite which bears an image of Ram Lalla also has a security code. Reportedly, this will work only once, and people will not be allowed to re-enter if they leave the venue.