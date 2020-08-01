Will LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi attend Ayodhya Ram temple event? Here's what we know

Decades ago, leaders such as LK Advani and MM Joshi had sounded the clarion call for for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. They had organised rallies, and then, following the demolition of the Babri Masjid, faced criminal conspiracy charges, court cases and more. Even recently, Advani had appeared via video conferencing before a special CBI court for several hours of questioning.

The Ram Janmabhoomi will soon get its Ram temple. Prime Minister Modi will be arriving to lay the foundation stone on August 5, in what promises to be a momentous day for many. But as Ayodhya prepares for one of the grandest days in recent history -- especially amid the pandemic -- a report had surfaced stating that while Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh were being invited for the ground-breaking ceremony, invitations had not been sent to veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.