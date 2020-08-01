‘There is no mahurat for 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5’: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday raised questions on 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also said that Rajiv Gandhi too wanted a grand temple to be built in Ayodhya.

India is a land of many beliefs and mahurat, astrology holds a special place and has importance in Hindus religious ceremonies. Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress highlighted the fact that there is no ‘mahurat’ on August 5 to conduct a bhumi pujan and that what the Centre was doing is playing with religious beliefs.

He said more than 90% of Hindus in this country will be those who believe in religious science like Muhurta, Graha Dasha, Astrology, Choghadiya etc. "If we talk about Mahurat, than more than 90 percent of Hindus in this country will be those who believe in religious science like Mahurta, Graha Dasha, Astrology, Choghadiya etc. I am neutral on the fact that there is no Mahurat for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, it is just playing with religious sentiments and beliefs."