‘There is no mahurat for 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5’: Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday raised questions on 'bhoomi pujan' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He also said that Rajiv Gandhi too wanted a grand temple to be built in Ayodhya.
India is a land of many beliefs and mahurat, astrology holds a special place and has importance in Hindus religious ceremonies. Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress highlighted the fact that there is no ‘mahurat’ on August 5 to conduct a bhumi pujan and that what the Centre was doing is playing with religious beliefs.
He said more than 90% of Hindus in this country will be those who believe in religious science like Muhurta, Graha Dasha, Astrology, Choghadiya etc. "If we talk about Mahurat, than more than 90 percent of Hindus in this country will be those who believe in religious science like Mahurta, Graha Dasha, Astrology, Choghadiya etc. I am neutral on the fact that there is no Mahurat for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, it is just playing with religious sentiments and beliefs."
Digvijaya Singh also wrote: "The center of our faith is Lord Rama! And today the whole country is also running on Ram's faith. That is why we all wish that a grand temple at Ayodhya should be built on the birthplace of Lord Ram. Rajiv Gandhiji also wanted the same."
Digvijaya Singh on July 20 had said that that the Centre made Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and BJP leaders members of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and did not give place to Shankaracharyas.
"Everyone wants that grand Ram Temple is built. But they (the Centre) didn't give place to Shankaracharyas in the Nyas, instead, VHP and BJP leaders have been made its members. We object to this," Digvijaya Singh said.
"If Prime Minister Modi lays foundation stone of the temple on August 5, all Shankaracharyas and Swami Ramnareshacharya Ji of Ramanandi sect should be invited to the function and made members of the Nyas," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had said on Sunday.
