Rafale Lands in India: Digvijaya Singh accuses Modi of 'hiding price', 'compromising with national security'

The five French Rafale fighter jets touched down at Haryana's Ambala after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force.

The jets were given a customary water salute upon their arrival at the airbase, some 220-km from the India-Pakistan border.

The formal induction ceremony of the aircraft would be held later. The aircraft would move out soon to another operational base for operational sorties.

However, the induction of Rafale has also raised the brows of several politicians. The opposition, raising questions over the Rafale deal, has put Modi Government under several accusations.

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, in a series of tweets, raised plenty of questions in context to the Rafale deal. Targeting the Modi government, Digvijaya raised allegations and unfolded the deal of UPA, done back in 2012.

Taking it to the microblogging site, the senior leader said, "Finally Rafale fighter plane has arrived. The UPA, under the leadership of the Congress, decided in 2012 to purchase 126 Rafale and had the provision for construction of Rafale in the HAL of the Government of India, excluding 18 Rafale. This was a sign that India was 'self-sufficient'. The price of one Rafale was fixed at ₹ 746 crore."

Continuing the thread, the CM said, "After the onset of the Modi government, Modi entered into a new agreement with France without the approval of the Ministry of Defense and Finance and the Cabinet Committee, and signed an agreement to give away the right of HAL to a private company. Ignoring national security, instead of buying 126 Rafale, decided to buy only 36."

"The price of one Rafale was fixed by the Congress government at ₹ 746 crores, but the "Chowkidar" (watchman) sir is refraining from telling how much a Rafale has cost, despite demanding it in Parliament and even outside Parliament. Why? Because the theft of the watchman will be revealed !! 'Watchman' Now please tell the price !!"

"Assessing the national security, the Ministry of Defense had recommended the purchase of 126 Rafale, which the UPA agreed to accept. Now why did Modi decide to buy only 36 Rafale instead of 126? No answer even when asked. Did Modi ji not compromise with national security?"

"If we ask for answers to these questions, then Modi Ji's troll army and his 'puppet' media anchors call us anti-nationals !! Does the opposition not have the right to ask questions in a democratic system?"