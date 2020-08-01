No invite for old men? No invitations for LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi for Ram temple bhoomi pujan: Report

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of guests invited for the bhoomi pujan of the Ram mandir will be a low affair. But, making to the select-guests-only list is former Union Minister Uma Bharti and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

According to a report by NDTV, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh have been invited for the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya on August 5. They told the news channel that they will attend the event for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited.

As per the report, invitations have not been sent to veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. Interestingly, Advani and Joshi were named as accused in Babri demolition case. On July 24, Advani recorded his statement in a special CBI court in the Babri mosque demolition case through video-conference from Delhi. The court also recorded the statement of Murli Manohar Joshi in the case.