No invite for old men? No invitations for LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi for Ram temple bhoomi pujan: Report

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of guests invited for the bhoomi pujan of the Ram mandir will be a low affair. But, making to the select-guests-only list is former Union Minister Uma Bharti and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.
According to a report by NDTV, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh have been invited for the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya on August 5. They told the news channel that they will attend the event for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited.
As per the report, invitations have not been sent to veteran BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. Interestingly, Advani and Joshi were named as accused in Babri demolition case. On July 24, Advani recorded his statement in a special CBI court in the Babri mosque demolition case through video-conference from Delhi. The court also recorded the statement of Murli Manohar Joshi in the case.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.
The construction of Ram temple will begin after the ceremony in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting earlier this month. In March this year, the 'Ram Lalla' idol was shifted to a temporary structure. The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)