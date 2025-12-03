 Watch: Rahul Gandhi Massaging Mallikarjun Kharge's Shoulders Inside Parliament
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWatch: Rahul Gandhi Massaging Mallikarjun Kharge's Shoulders Inside Parliament

Watch: Rahul Gandhi Massaging Mallikarjun Kharge's Shoulders Inside Parliament

In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen casually pressing Kharge’s shoulders as he stands behind him while Kharge sits in a chair. The informal exchange, captured by cameras amid an otherwise solemn event, quickly drew attention online. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appears in the clip.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, December 03, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
article-image

A light-hearted moment between Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge after a floral tribute ceremony in Parliament has become the latest clip to go viral on social media. The event was held to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen casually pressing Kharge’s shoulders as he stands behind him while Kharge sits in a chair. The informal exchange, captured by cameras amid an otherwise solemn event, quickly drew attention online. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appears in the clip.

This comes on the same day another video of Priyanka Gandhi circulated widely, showing her sitting beside a differently-abled woman in the Parliament complex and posing for a photograph. The gesture earned praise from many social media users for its warmth and spontaneity.

Read Also
New Delhi: Opposition Stages Protest In Parliament Premises, Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi Lead Charge...
article-image

Meanwhile, the third day of the Winter Session saw Rahul Gandhi targeting the government over the issue of caste census.

FPJ Shorts
Jharkhand: Bike Rams Into Wedding Procession After 'Drunk' Rider Loses Control In Sahibganj; Several Injured; Dramatic VIDEO
Jharkhand: Bike Rams Into Wedding Procession After 'Drunk' Rider Loses Control In Sahibganj; Several Injured; Dramatic VIDEO
VIDEO: 'Virat Kohli Clone' Ruturaj Gaikwad ROARS In Raipur, Celebrates Maiden ODI Ton King Style!
VIDEO: 'Virat Kohli Clone' Ruturaj Gaikwad ROARS In Raipur, Celebrates Maiden ODI Ton King Style!
'Fake News Endangers Democracy,' Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Pushes For Strict Action, Stronger Digital Rules
'Fake News Endangers Democracy,' Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Pushes For Strict Action, Stronger Digital Rules
Virat Kohli Slams Back-To-Back Hundreds As He Anchors Team India With Brilliant Innings During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video
Virat Kohli Slams Back-To-Back Hundreds As He Anchors Team India With Brilliant Innings During IND vs SA 2nd ODI; Video

In a post on X, Gandhi shared the government’s written response to his question on the matter, saying, “I asked the government about the caste census in Parliament, their reply is shocking. No concrete framework, no time-bound plan, no discussion in Parliament, and no dialogue with the public. There is also no willingness to learn from the successful caste surveys conducted by other states.”

Calling it a betrayal, he added, “This refusal to conduct a caste census is a direct breach of trust with the Bahujan communities.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Rahul Gandhi Massaging Mallikarjun Kharge's Shoulders Inside Parliament

Watch: Rahul Gandhi Massaging Mallikarjun Kharge's Shoulders Inside Parliament

Jharkhand: Bike Rams Into Wedding Procession After 'Drunk' Rider Loses Control In Sahibganj; Several...

Jharkhand: Bike Rams Into Wedding Procession After 'Drunk' Rider Loses Control In Sahibganj; Several...

'Fake News Endangers Democracy,' Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Pushes For Strict Action, Stronger...

'Fake News Endangers Democracy,' Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Pushes For Strict Action, Stronger...

'Given Increasing Acceptance': Government Removes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Sathi App

'Given Increasing Acceptance': Government Removes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Sathi App

Heart-Touching Video Of Priyanka Gandhi Posing With Physically Challenged Woman Outside Parliament...

Heart-Touching Video Of Priyanka Gandhi Posing With Physically Challenged Woman Outside Parliament...