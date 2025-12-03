Watch: Rahul Gandhi Massaging Mallikarjun Kharge's Shoulders Inside Parliament

A light-hearted moment between Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge after a floral tribute ceremony in Parliament has become the latest clip to go viral on social media. The event was held to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad, India’s first President.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen casually pressing Kharge’s shoulders as he stands behind him while Kharge sits in a chair. The informal exchange, captured by cameras amid an otherwise solemn event, quickly drew attention online. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appears in the clip.

This comes on the same day another video of Priyanka Gandhi circulated widely, showing her sitting beside a differently-abled woman in the Parliament complex and posing for a photograph. The gesture earned praise from many social media users for its warmth and spontaneity.

Meanwhile, the third day of the Winter Session saw Rahul Gandhi targeting the government over the issue of caste census.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared the government’s written response to his question on the matter, saying, “I asked the government about the caste census in Parliament, their reply is shocking. No concrete framework, no time-bound plan, no discussion in Parliament, and no dialogue with the public. There is also no willingness to learn from the successful caste surveys conducted by other states.”

Calling it a betrayal, he added, “This refusal to conduct a caste census is a direct breach of trust with the Bahujan communities.”