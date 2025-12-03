'Given Increasing Acceptance': Government Removes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Sathi App

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | X @PTI_News

New Delhi: Amid massive backlash from the opposition, the government has announced that it will no longer require mobile manufacturers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on all new smartphones. "Given Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, the Government has decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for mobile manufacturers," The Ministry of Communication said in a press release.

The decision comes hours after Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed the Lok Sabha, clarifying that “Snooping is neither possible, nor will it ever be.” The clarification came after a directive asking smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the app on new phones to be sold in the country sparked privacy concerns and fears of potential surveillance.