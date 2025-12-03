Jharkhand: Bike Rams Into Wedding Procession After 'Drunk' Rider Loses Control In Sahibganj; Several Injured; Dramatic VIDEO

MP News: Guna Truck And Car Accident, Three People Died And Four Are Serious Accident | Representational Image

Sahibganj: Chaos erupted in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on Tuesday (December 2) after a bike rammed into a wedding procession. The incident, which took place near Pakur town of the district, was captured on camera and the video also surfaced online.

The biker lost control and crashed his bike into a group of women dancing on the side of the road. According to a report by Zee Bihar Jharkhand, the man was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Several people, including a child, were injured in the incident. The biker also sustained injuries.

Video Shared By Zee Bihar Jharkhand:

In the video, it could be seen that when the bike rammed into the group of women, a tractor-trolley was also travelling on the road close to the bike. The biker survived as he did not fall under the tyre of the heavy vehicle.

The incident occurred on the Pakur-Barharwa main road. People gathered at the spot after the accident and rushed the injured to a hospital. It is not known whether the biker was arrested by the police. So far, there are no reports of any complaint against the biker.

Teen Crushes Pedestrian With His Car In Goa:

Earlier on Tuesday, a pedestrian was crushed reportedly by a car driven by a teen. The incident was caught on camera and the video surfaced online. At the time of the incident, 18-year-old Shahid Moharram Ansari, who was reversing the car, was allegedly drunk, reported The Times of India. He is a resident of Goa's Taleigaon area. The pedestrian was injured in the incident.