Haryana Suspends Mobile Internet In Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri Amid Teacher Murder

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of mobile internet services in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri district till 11 am on August 21 in the wake of apprehensions of spread of inflammatory content and rumours on social media pertaining to the case of murder of a school teacher of Bhiwani district.

It may be recalled that there has been public outrage in Bhiwani and neighbouring Charkhi Dadri districts due to ongoing protest demanding justice for a play-school teacher, Manisha, 19, who was found dead near Singhani village on August 13, last.

She was reported to be missing since August 11, last, after purportedly leaving the school to inquire about admission in a nursing college and his body was near a canal at the village named above.

The police had registered a murder case and held that it was suspected to be a case of suicide and was persuading the family to perform the last rite of her body. Ruling out any foul play based on the autopsy report, the police and district administration officials held talks with a committee formed by villagers on behalf of the victim’s family following which they agreed to cremate her body on Monday.

The police also held that a suicide note was found from her possession in which she had said that her parents were upset with her.

On Tuesday, her father held that they were not happy with the police findings and urged the people to fight for justice for her daughter. He also alleged that the police, which had earlier refused to lodge his complaint, had suggested that his daughter might have run away or gone on a trip.

This caused outrage among the villagers who threatened to stage dharna to get justice for the family.

The police, however, also held that it was found in video surveillance that she had bought insecticide, there is a suicide note and there in the viscera sample, there is poison in the body.