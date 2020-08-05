Open threat? Twitter reacts as AIMPLB says 'Babri was and will always be a masjid'

Hours before the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) questioned the Supreme Court judgement and said, "Babri was and will always be a masjid," and told its followers to not feel "heartbroken".

The AIMPLB gave an example of Hagia Sophia in Turkey, a Christian Cathedral which was converted into an Islamic mosque recently, and said, "Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change it's status."

"Situations don't last forever," the Board said in the tweet.