Open threat? Twitter reacts as AIMPLB says 'Babri was and will always be a masjid'

Hours before the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) questioned the Supreme Court judgement and said, "Babri was and will always be a masjid," and told its followers to not feel "heartbroken".
The AIMPLB gave an example of Hagia Sophia in Turkey, a Christian Cathedral which was converted into an Islamic mosque recently, and said, "Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority appeasing judgment can't change it's status."
"Situations don't last forever," the Board said in the tweet.
Meanwhile, Twitter users said that it was "an open threat to Hindus" and that "AIMPLB should be banned".
BJP Mahila Morcha's National Incharge of Social Media Priti Gandhi said, "When India was partitioned, we chose to remain secular & tolerant. That certainly doesn't mean that you will dance on our heads & openly threaten our culture & faith. We have not "usurped" anything, just taken back what is rightfully ours. Your fanaticism will not be tolerated!
"They are not crying for Babri. They are crying because Uniform Civil Code will come and there will be "No Muslim Personal Law". Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha," wrote BJP leader Kapil Mishra.
Meanwhile, the much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhoomi poojan'.
He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.
Invitations have been sent to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organisations.
Over 11,000 diyas are set to be lit across the city of Ayodhya, illuminating every street and all houses will be celebrating with a 'deepotsava', a festival of lights.
Apart from PM Modi, the ceremony will be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
