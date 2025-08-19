Punjab News: Bhakra Dam Flood Gates Opened As Water Level Crosses Safety Mark

Chandigarh: With the water level rising close to its capacity due to incessant rains in the region, the Bhakra-Beas Management Board (BBMB) opened the Bhakra dam’s flood gates on Tuesday and issued warning to the people living on Sutlej banks not to venture near river banks.

It is the first time this season that the BBMB has opened the dam’s flood gates so as to release water in a controlled manner.

According to information, against the set rules, the water level in the dam should be 1662 feet till August 19 whereas it was 1665 feet on Tuesday and the weather forecast was there would be heavy rains in the Sutlet catchment area on August 24 and 25 as well as during September.

Subsequently, the BBMB also issued a warning to people living in the areas falling in the river bed or Sutlej or on or near its banks not to venture near the embankments.

Meanwhile, the water levels of Punjab’s two other major dams – Pong Dam and Ranjit Sagar Dam – were also said to have risen sharply following which the authorities have been on high alert to prevent damages.

Meanwhile, the Pong Dam floodgates were opened last week following which over 1,000 hectares of farm lands was submerged downstream along Beas river.

Likewise, the water level in the Ranjit Sagar Dam – which is built over Ravi river – is 1,712 feet this season which is also over five feet more from last year’s level.