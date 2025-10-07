 Karnataka Weather: Moderate Rainfall With Thunderstorms Likely In Many Districts Including Bengaluru
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka Weather | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Bengaluru and its surrounding areas are likely to experience generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

Moderate rainfall is predicted in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, Haveri, and Yadgir districts. The rainfall is also likely to occur in Bellary, Bengaluru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Ramanagara, Shivamogga Vijayanagar, and Tumkur districts of South Interior Karnataka.

KSNDMC shared a weather report

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and wrote, "Scattered light to moderate rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms are likely across the state, with isolated heavy rains from October 8 to 10."

Today's AQI and humidity

The humidity is expected to be around 71 per cent. The AQI is expected to be around 49, which indicates a good air quality in the city and its surrounding areas. The AQI is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

Weather forecast for the upcoming days

Bengaluru is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till October 15, 2025. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

