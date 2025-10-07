'Bihar Ka Aadmi...': Viral Video Shows Darjeeling Local Confronting Tourists Over Throwing Soiled Diaper On Roadside | X/@gharkekalesh

Darjeeling: A video from Darjeeling of a confrontation between a local resident and a group of tourists from Bihar over littering, has been doing the rounds on social media.

The video, which was posted on X on October 6, shows a heated exchange between the local and the tourists who threw a child's soiled diaper by the roadside. Before the argument could escalate, the tourist eventually picked up the waste.

The clip, that's now viral on social media, has sparked an online debate over civic behaviour and also raised regional stereotypes.

The video features a narrow, litter-strewn roadside in Darjeeling, showing plastic bottles and paper debris scattered along a drainage line. A blue car with a Bihar licence plate (“BR01”) is seen parked as a local man confronts its occupants. Gesturing towards the rubbish, he demands that they pick it up.

The exchange grows tense as the man accuses them of tarnishing the town’s cleanliness, saying, “Bihar ka aadmi aisa hota hai. Bachche ka ye nappy hai, isko dustbin mein phenkna chahiye tha.” (This is how people from Bihar are. This is a child’s diaper, it should have been thrown in a dustbin.) One of the tourists responds from inside the car, “Post kar do video,” (Post the video) before stepping out to collect the trash and place it back into the vehicle.

Online Debate Over Regional Bias And Civic Responsibility

The post drew mixed reactions online. While some users applauded the local man for taking a stand against roadside littering, others criticised his remarks as reflective of regional prejudice. Several replies defended the tourists for complying and cleaning the area, calling the incident a lesson in accountability rather than shame.

I have made so many tourists pick up their litter in Shimla. Used to infuriate me that tourists will just throw anything while walking on mall road and not care at all about garbage they create. And always someone from the plains - whether punjab, up, bihar or south india. — Shashank Sharma (@lexpundit) October 6, 2025

Bihar ka achha hi family lag raha hai. Without any fuss, they cleaned the mess. I have seen these locals littering plastic bottles.

Not Bihar in general, but specific this family appeared to be more civic than most of the local Darjeeling Sikkim lot.

Unfair to target them. — Harsh Vardhan Singh (@mnnitharsh) October 6, 2025

We need ILP from this Biharis 😭 — Macha ⚡️ (@Macha1889) October 7, 2025

Very good! This is exactly what India needs to keep our streets clean. 👏🏽👏🏽Good on the Darjeeling local man to tell him off and making them pick up rubbish. No surprises with the number plate…. — Rob (रॉब) Chattopadhyay 🇮🇳🇦🇺🚩 (@theawakenedboy) October 6, 2025

The video underscores the important discussions on sustainable tourism in Himalayan regions like Darjeeling, where unchecked waste disposal poses serious environmental threats. In comparison, Sikkim’s enforcement of Rs 5,000 fines for illegal dumping has reportedly reduced pollution levels by 40% since 2019, according to state data.