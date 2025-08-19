Gujarat News: Gandhinagar Tense As Police Detain 500 Ex-Servicemen During ‘Operation Reservation’ Protest

Gandhinagar: The 23-day-long protest by ex-servicemen, dubbed "Operation Reservation," reached a boiling point on Tuesday afternoon as police cracked down on a planned rally, leading to mass detentions and violent clashes. The peaceful sit-in at the Satyagraha Camp erupted into a tense standoff, with over 500 veterans detained and key leaders, including Gujarat Ex-Servicemen Organization President Jitendra Nimawat, taken into custody.

The protest, which centers on demands for job reservation and enforcement of existing benefits, has been ongoing, but the morning's events marked a significant escalation. As ex-servicemen gathered for a rally towards the Secretariat, Gandhinagar police, citing a lack of official permission, moved in to block their march. Witnesses and participants described a chaotic scene, with police forcibly detaining veterans, some of whom had their necks held.

The police action triggered a furious response. By Tuesday afternoon, a large contingent of 1,000-1,500 enraged ex-servicemen descended on Ahmedabad, blocking the busy stretch from Airport Circle to Indira Bridge. Chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram," they brought traffic to a standstill for two kilometers, causing severe disruption for commuters and airport passengers. A massive police convoy, including JCP, DCP, and ACP-level officers, arrived on the scene. The confrontation turned physical as veterans tried to free their detained comrades, forcing the police to release those held in Ahmedabad and clear the road.

"They have detained our peaceful protestors," said an ex-serviceman who was part of the Airport Circle blockade. "We are not asking for new rules, only for the ones already made for us to be followed."

The tensions quickly spread. As the Ahmedabad blockade was lifted, the veterans regrouped, and many headed back to Gandhinagar. The police, on high alert, set up a tight blockade at the Raksha Shakti Circle, where more than 12 vehicles carrying ex-servicemen were stopped and their occupants detained. The situation remains tense, with police checking all vehicles entering the city and an advisory issued by Ahmedabad Airport urging travelers to leave early.

The protestors have vowed to continue their agitation until their leaders are released. "I have been detained," confirmed Jitendra Nimawat, the president of the Gujarat Ex-Servicemen Association, stating that the protest would not cease until he and other leaders are free. He added, "Now, our agitation will continue for all our pending issues, not just one."

The demands of the ex-servicemen include:

Job Reservation: They allege that Gujarat is the only state where they do not receive proper job reservation.

Dedicated Ministry: They seek a dedicated ministry to address their issues.

Martyr Compensation: They demand a compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of martyred soldiers, on par with other states.

Gujarat Congress leader Manish Doshi condemned the police action, calling it "a disgrace for Gujarat." "The police have detained veteran women, the religious wives of those who have sacrificed their lives for the country," he stated. "They have been detained like terrorists, which is extremely shameful."

Botad MLA Umesh Makwana also voiced his support for the movement, criticizing the state government for its "lax policy" that has led to a loss of patience among the veterans. "Gujarat is the only state where ex-servicemen do not get reservation in jobs," he said, calling the demands "reasonable." He urged citizens and other political parties to stand with the soldiers.

With the core demands remaining unaddressed and leaders still in detention, the "Operation Reservation" movement shows no signs of slowing down. The escalating confrontations highlight a widening chasm between the veterans and the state government, leaving the outcome of this standoff uncertain.