Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru: All the places in India where you can view last solar eclipse of 2019

Parts of India will be able to witness the annular solar eclipse today, on December 26. According to the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, this annular eclipse happens once in 140 years. It is also going to be the last Solar eclipse of the decade.

During the eclipse, the Sun will appear like a ring around the Moon, as the moon will move between the Sun and the Earth.

The eclipse will also be visible from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam, reported The Hindu.

Obscuration of the Sun by the Moon at the time of greatest phase of partial eclipse will be around 90 per cent in Bangalore, 85 per cent in Chennai, 79 per cent in Mumbai, 45 per cent in Kolkata, 45 per cent in Delhi, 42 per cent in Patna, 33 per cent in Guwahati, 70 per cent in Port Blair and 35 per cent in Silchar.

Considering the Earth as a whole the partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 8 am. The annular phase will begin at 9: 06 am and end at 12:29 pm. The partial phase will end at 1:36 pm.